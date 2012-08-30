* The group, AAI, says deal would give Universal too much
power
* Universal confident of regulatory approval
* Payment due to Citigroup in September
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 An independent antitrust
group urged U.S. regulators on Thursday to stop Universal Music
Group's plan to buy EMI Music's labels for $1.9 billion because
it says the deal would give Universal too much power in the
music industry.
The independent American Antitrust Institute said the
planned purchase raised substantial concerns because it would
reduce the number of major music companies to three from four,
and would give Universal life-or-death power over digital
entrants that rely upon being able to license music.
The group also noted the merged company's dominance -- it
would have had a total of 51 of the Billboard Top 100 titles for
2011.
"We urge the Federal Trade Commission to enjoin the
transaction and preserve EMI as a fourth major music label in
the already concentrated recorded music industry," the group
said.
The AAI also argued that divestitures would be inadequate to
protect consumers from higher prices.
Universal agreed to buy EMI's recorded music unit from
Citigroup for $1.9 billion in November 2011 largely because of
its catalog of artists like Pink Floyd and Queen. Such older
music accounted for two-thirds of EMI's global sales in fiscal
2011, and it generates higher margins than new artists since
promotional costs are lower.
Next month, Vivendi, which owns Universal, must pay
Citigroup £1.1 billion ($1.7 billion), whether the deal is final
or not.
Universal disagreed with the AAI view, calling the music
industry "intensely competitive."
"Our acquisition of EMI will create even more opportunities
for new and established artists, expand the marketplace with
more music and support new digital services. We are working
closely with the Federal Trade Commission and remain confident
of regulatory approval," Universal spokesman Peter Lofrumento
said in an emailed statement.
A combined Universal-EMI would sell a huge library of
current top-selling and legendary artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye
West, U2, Katy Perry and the Beatles, and would control more
than one-third of the global market.
Europe's antitrust regulators are worried that the new group
would be almost twice the size of its next-largest competitor in
Europe. Universal Music is trying to work out a divestment plan
with European Commission regulators that could see it give up
record labels including Virgin Music, EMI Classics and
Chrysalis.
Rivals to the deal including Warner Music Group and
independent record labels have also complained that the combined
company would have too much market power.
European regulators must decide in September whether to
approve the deal. The FTC has no deadline.