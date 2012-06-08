ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 Universal Music
has not offered any concrete concessions to EU antitrust
regulators to try to secure approval for its deal to buy the
recorded music division of EMI, a person familiar with the
situation said on Friday.
"Universal hasn't offered any concrete concessions," said
the source, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
A senior EU Commission official said earlier on Friday that
regulators were preparing to list their concerns about the deal,
which could put pressure on Universal to offer remedies in order
to get the takeover cleared.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia also pointed to
the risks of the combined group's market power on Friday.
Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale
investigation into the bid by Universal, which is owned by
Vivendi, citing concerns about the combined group's
potential high market share and increased market power.