BRUSSELS, July 27 Vivendi's Universal Music Group has submitted concessions to EU antitrust regulators in a bid to get approval for its planned $1.9 billion buy of an EMI unit, the European Commission said on Friday.

"I can confirm that Universal submitted concessions today," EU competition policy spokesman Antoine Colombani said. He declined to give details of the concessions.

The Commission, which acts as competition watchdog in the 27-member European Union, also extended its deadline for a decision on the case to Sept. 27 from Sept. 6.