BRUSSELS, July 27 Vivendi's Universal Music Group said on Friday that concessions offered to EU antitrust regulators should allay concerns that its planned $1.9 billion buy of an EMI unit would hurt competition.

"We believe the package fully addresses the Commission's concerns and follows our constructive discussions with regulators, independent labels and competitors," Universal said in a statement.

"We look forward to working further with the Commission and are confident of receiving clearance."