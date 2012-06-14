* Hearing set for June 21
* Warner Music, others oppose transaction
WASHINGTON, June 14 The chief executives of
Universal Music Group and EMI Group are slated to appear next
week before a congressional panel to defend plans for Universal
to buy a big piece of rival EMI.
Combining Universal Music Group, which has a star lineup of
Lady Gaga and Rihanna, with EMI's recorded music unit, whose
catalog includes the Beatles and Katy Perry, would give the
industry leader a 40 percent market share.
Some argue it would lead to higher prices for both digital
music and CDs.
Universal Chairman Lucian Grainge and EMI Group Chief
Executive Officer Roger Faxon will appear before the antitrust
subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 21, the
committee said.
A third witness, Irving Azoff, chairman of Live Nation
Entertainment, Inc, is also expected to support the bid by
Universal, owned by Paris-based Vivendi, to buy EMI's
recorded music unit from Citigroup. The proposed
transaction, which was announced in November, is worth $1.9
billion.
Three critics of the deal are set to appear. They are:
Warner Director Edgar Bronfman, Jr, Beggars Group Chairman
Martin Mills and Gigi Sohn, president of the public advocacy
group Public Knowledge.
The Federal Trade Commission, which is reviewing the deal to
ensure it complies with antitrust law, has asked industry
experts about Universal's power to set prices given widespread
music pirating and big retailers like Apple and Amazon
, who use cheap music to attract customers.
It is also asking about allegations made by consumer groups
and others that Universal has been reluctant to license its
enormous catalog of must-have music to digital startups, or has
licensed the music only on onerous terms.
Universal has defended the deal as good for consumers
because it would allow the company to increase investment in
digital services.
In Europe, where the deal also faces an antitrust review,
the European Commission is preparing a formal "statement of
objections."
Universal has said it would work with the Commission to get
the deal approved, most likely by selling some assets.
Separately, the European Commission gave its approval in
April to a consortium led by Sony to buy EMI's music
publishing business.