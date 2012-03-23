BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators
opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into a bid by
Vivendi's Universal Music to buy EMI's recorded music
unit, saying the proposed deal could reduce competition to the
detriment of consumers.
The move had been expected. Universal decided not to offer
concessions to the EU watchdog during its preliminary assessment
of the deal, but would consider doing so in the second phase of
the review, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week.
"The Commission needs to make sure that consumers continue
to have access to a wide variety of music in different physical
and digital formats at competitive conditions," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The European Commission said it would now decide by August 8
whether to clear or block the deal, extending the March 23
deadline.