BRUSSELS, March 16 Vivendi's
Universal Music is not expected to offer concessions to EU
antitrust regulators assessing its bid for EMI's recorded music
unit, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that will
trigger a lengthy investigation of the deal.
"Universal is not likely to offer remedies in phase 1, but
is likely to do so in phase 2," said the person, who declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Friday is the last day for Universal to offer concessions to
European Commission regulators, who are scheduled to decide
whether to clear the $1.9 billion deal by March 23.
An extended probe could take up to four months.