BRUSSELS, March 16 Vivendi's Universal Music is not expected to offer concessions to EU antitrust regulators assessing its bid for EMI's recorded music unit, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that will trigger a lengthy investigation of the deal.

"Universal is not likely to offer remedies in phase 1, but is likely to do so in phase 2," said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Friday is the last day for Universal to offer concessions to European Commission regulators, who are scheduled to decide whether to clear the $1.9 billion deal by March 23.

An extended probe could take up to four months.