By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 16 Vivendi's
Universal Music is not expected to offer concessions to EU
antitrust regulators assessing its bid for EMI's recorded music
unit, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that would
trigger a lengthy investigation of the deal.
"Universal is not likely to offer remedies in phase 1, but
is likely to do so in phase 2," said the person, who declined to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Friday is the last day for Universal to offer concessions to
European Commission regulators, who are scheduled to decide
whether to clear the $1.9 billion deal by March 23.
An extended probe could take up to four months.
Companies in complex cases often prefer to delay offering
concessions until the regulator conducts an in-depth probe,
which can provide a clearer idea of regulatory concerns on which
to base specific, possibly lighter remedies.
In an indication of the complexity of the case, the
commission has assigned a team of 11 people, including three
economists, to handle the brief.
The competition regulators have asked rivals and users
whether the Universal deal, and a Sony-led plan to
acquire EMI's music publishing business, will result in higher
prices and also shut out competitors.
A questionnaire sent by the European Commission and seen by
Reuters asked whether artists will be able to switch record
labels easily and at a reasonable cost once the two deals are
completed.
While the EU executive will decide by next Friday on the
Universal-EMI deal, it has set an April 2 deadline for a
decision on the Sony bid for EMI's music publishing operations.
Both Universal and the Sony-led group were expected to argue
that strong competition in the music business, especially from
online rivals such as Apple and Amazon, meant
their acquisitions would not restrict the market.
Impala, a lobbying group for independent music companies,
has called EU regulators to block both deals, saying they would
reduce the number of competitors.
Rival Warner, which had also sought to buy EMI's recorded
music, was expected to warn the Commission about the risks of an
overly concentrated market.