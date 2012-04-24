By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, April 24
BRUSSELS, April 24 EU antitrust regulators are
investigating whether the combined power of Vivendi's
Universal Music Group and British record label EMI's recorded
music unit will disadvantage rivals and users, according to
people familiar with the issue.
Questionnaires sent by the European Commission to
competitors and users of Universal and EMI also showed the EU
watchdog focusing on the companies' market share in classics and
jazz music, compilations and the extent to which Universal
dominates hit charts, they said.
The people said the EU watchdog also wants to know whether
online music services such as Apple and Spotify can
constrain the pricing power of the combined companies.
The Commission is also investigating whether Universal
dominates radio or TV programmes, which could give it an
important tool to promote its artists and also provide vital
revenue streams, they said.
The Commission is examining Universal's proposed $1.9
billion acquisition of EMI's recorded music and will decide by
Sept. 6 whether to clear the deal, which would create a player
almost twice the size of its nearest rival in Europe.
Feedback from the questionaire will determine whether
Universal will need to divest assets to address competition
concerns.
Third parties will have to reply to the list of more than 60
questions in the coming days, the people said.
Universal and EMI hold a combined market share just below 40
percent of digital music distributed by iTunes and Spotify in
Europe, making it the biggest single label.
Impala, a lobbying group for independent music companies,
has urged EU regulators to block the deal while rival Warner,
which had also sought to buy EMI's recorded music, has warned of
the risks of an overly concentrated market.
EMI seller Citigroup Inc acquired the record label
after its previous owner, Guy Hands' buyout firm Terra Firma,
defaulted on loans owed to the investment bank.
Last week, the Commission cleared a Sony-led
consortium bid to buy EMI's music publishing business for $2.2
billion after the group agreed to sell the worldwide publishing
rights of artists including Amy Winehouse and Rihanna.