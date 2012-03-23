By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 23 EU antitrust regulators
opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into a bid by
Vivendi's Universal Music to buy EMI's recorded music
unit for $1.9 billion, saying the proposed deal could reduce
competition to the detriment of consumers.
The European Commission said it was concerned about the
combined entity's high market share, almost twice the size of
its nearest rival in Europe, and increased market power.
"The Commission needs to make sure that consumers continue
to have access to a wide variety of music in different physical
and digital formats at competitive conditions," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The European Commission said it would now decide by Aug. 8
whether to clear or block the deal.
Universal said it had always expected the Commission to
carry out an in-depth investigation.
"We will continue to co-operate fully with them and look
forward to a successful resolution of the process," it said in a
statement.
According to a source, Universal decided not to offer
concessions to the EU watchdog during its preliminary assessment
of the deal, but would consider doing so in the second phase of
the review.
EMI owner Citigroup took control of the record label,
whose artists have included the Beatles, Queen and Coldplay,
after its previous owner Guy Hands' buyout shop Terra Firma
defaulted on loans owed to the investment bank.
The Commission has asked rivals and consumer groups whether
the Universal deal, and a Sony-led plan to acquire
EMI's music publishing business for $2.2 billion, will result in
higher prices and also shut out competitors.
A questionnaire sent by the European Commission and seen by
Reuters asked whether artists would be able to switch record
labels easily and at a reasonable cost once the two deals were
completed.
Both Universal and the Sony-led group were expected to argue
that strong competition in the music business meant their
acquisitions would not restrict competition and that online
music distributors such as Apple and Amazon
have more power in terms of pricing.
Impala, a lobbying group for independent music companies, has
urged EU regulators to block both deals.
Rival Warner, which had also sought to buy EMI's recorded
music, was expected to warn the Commission about the risks of an
overly concentrated market.