* EU concessions to include EMI's classical, jazz labels
* Package will also include Virgin Records
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 17 Vivendi's Universal
Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to
takeover target EMI in a bid to ease European Union competition
concerns about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
The European Commission has warned Universal that its plan
to buy EMI's recorded music business will significantly impede
competition, signalling a possible veto unless it offers major
concessions, three people familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
The combined company would be almost twice the size of its
nearest rival in Europe while Universal's global market share of
recorded music would rise to 36 percent from 26.5 percent.
Universal will offer to sell EMI's classical and jazz labels
and its Virgin Records, one of the people said, declining to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"The Commission prefers entire businesses to be divested,"
the source said.
The EU watchdog has set a Sept. 6 deadline for its decision.
Universal's stars include Lady Gaga, Rihanna and U2 while
EMI's recorded music catalogues include The Beatles and Katy
Perry.
EMI seller Citigroup Inc acquired the record label
after its previous owner, buyout firm Terra Firma, defaulted on
loans owed to the investment bank.