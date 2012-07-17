BRUSSELS, July 17 Vivendi's Universal
Music Group will offer to sell three music labels belonging to
takeover target EMI in a bid to ease EU regulatory concerns
about the $1.9 billion deal, two people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
The European Commission has warned Universal that its plan
to buy EMI's recorded music business will significantly impede
competition, signalling a possible veto unless it offers major
concessions, three people familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
Universal will offer to sell EMI's classical and jazz labels
and Virgin Records, one of the sources said, declining to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
"The Commission prefers entire businesses to be divested,"
the person said.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the
European Union, has set a Sept. 6 deadline for its decision.