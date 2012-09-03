BRUSSELS, Sept 3 EU regulators will allow
Universal Music Group to go ahead with its $1.9 billion takeover
of EMI after Universal offered to sell global rights to EMI's
most valuable record labels and catalogues, two people familiar
with the deal said on Monday.
Universal, owned by French group Vivendi, proposed
in July to sell the bulk of Parlophone, one of EMI's most prized
assets, with stars such as Coldplay and marquee acts such as
Queen, EMI Chief Executive Officer Roger Faxon told staff at the
time.
The package of concessions also included the divestment of
EMI Classics, Virgin Classics, EMI units in France, Belgium, the
Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Norway, and
Universal brands Sanctuary, Co-Op and Universal's Greek unit.
That offer, which referred only to European rights, came
after the European Commission warned Universal its proposed deal
would impede competition and that the combined group would need
to cut its market share to below 40 percent.
Universal has since broadened the scope of the concessions
after a market test by the Commission, which acts as EU
competition regulator, one of the people said.
"The scope of the concessions is likely to be global rather
than limited to the EU," said the person, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The Commission has set a Sept. 27 deadline for its decision.