* Aug 1 deadline for Universal to submit asset sale plan
* EU seeks to limit UMG-EMI market share to 40 pct-sources
* Vivendi must pay Citigroup £1.1 bln on Sept 10 regardless
* Universal to meet U.S FTC next week for further talks
By Yinka Adegoke and Foo Yun Chee
NEW YORK/BRUSSELS, July 25 Universal Music Group
has a week to come up with concessions to persuade European
regulators to accept a $1.9 billion acquisition of EMI Music
labels and is searching for asset sales that will not ruin th e
deal's appeal for investors.
A combined Universal-EMI would sell a huge library of current
top-selling and legendary artists like Jay-Z, Kanye West, U2,
and Katy Perry and the Beatles and control more than one-third
of the global market.
Europe's antitrust regulators want to make sure other labels
have a chance to compete, given that the new group would be
almost twice the size of its next-largest competitor in Europe.
Owned by telecom-and-entertainment conglomerate Vivendi
, Universal Music is trying to work out a divestment
plan with European Commission regulators that could see it give
up record labels including Virgin Music, EMI Classics and
Chrysalis.
They want to reduce the market share in terms of sales and
distribution assets to below 40 percent in several European
countries and also curb its market power, two people familiar
with the talks said.
Universal Music has until August 1 to submit to Brussels its
final remedies to its original proposal.
"It's true that it's (the negotiations are) very tough," EU
competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday,
referring to recent negotiations with Universal.
"There will be a lot of work to do looking at this merger."
Countries where Universal's market share would top 40
percent after the EMI deal, include the UK, Italy, Spain,
Greece, Sweden, while Germany comes close, a third person said,
citing confidential November 2011 market data from music
industry trade association IFPI.
Regulators are pushing for asset sales from Universal rather
than licensing deals because of the difficulty of monitoring
such agreements, the person added.
RIVALS WORRIED
Universal agreed to buy EMI from Citigroup in November 2011
attracted in large part by its big back catalogue of artists
like Pink Floyd and Queen. Such older music accounted for
two-thirds of EMI's global sales of £1 billion in fiscal 2011,
and it generates higher margins than new artists since
promotional costs are lower.
Universal's global market share of recorded music would rise
to 36 percent from 26.5 percent after the deal. Analysts
estimate that 35-40 percent of the combined group's sales would
come from Europe.
Rivals to the deal such as Warner Music Group and
independent record labels are concerned the combined company
would have too much market power, particularly in dealings with
the fledgling digital music business.
In addition to the EU review, US competition regulators will
examine the deal. Universal Music will meet regulators from the
Federal Trade Commission next week, two sources said.
While the EU has blocked a few deals on antitrust grounds in
recent years, including the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse
and the NYSE Stock Exchange in February, lawyers and analysts
expect European regulators to seek concessions from Universal
and not block the deal outright.
Getting the deal approved is crucial for parent company
Vivendi because under the terms reached with Citigroup, it
assumed all the regulatory risk. If the deal is delayed or
blocked, Vivendi still has to pay £1.1 billion to Citigroup by
September 10.
With Vivendi now in the midst of a broad review of its
conglomerate structure to reverse a sustained slump in its share
price, it cannot afford a mishap on the Universal deal.
Vivendi is considering ridding itself of some of its
businesses, including video games maker Activision Blizzard Inc
and Brazilian telco GVT, or breaking up the company
completely.
"The negotiations with the regulators seem to be
progressing, and Vivendi is desperate to do the deal because of
the engagement they took on the regulatory risk," said Conor
O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Capital Markets.
"Vivendi does not want another asset that they have to sell
especially now when they are weighing other divestments and some
of those talks, such as Activision, appear to be having some
initial difficulties."
FINANCIAL SENSE
A divestment package is expected to be agreed between
Universal and Brussels this week after which regulators will do
a "market test" over 5 days during which competitors, customers
and other interested parties can comment on the proposal.
After that European regulators have until September 6 to
give a final decision, but that deadline will automatically be
extended by 15 working days if Universal proposes concessions.
The key question for investors in Vivendi is to what extent
the concessions the group will have to make to get the deal
approved could damage the economic rationale behind the
acquisition.
When the deal was announced, Vivendi said it would allow the
combined group to squeeze out £100 million in synergies per
year, add to earnings in the first year, and be "value
generative" by the third year.
Privately, executives at Universal Music believe if the
divestment strategy removes a significant chunk of EMI's
European revenue, the deal would still make financial sense
since the group would still be able to generate significant cost
savings.
It remains to be seen whether Universal Music Chief
Executive Lucian Grainge would have to tweak the synergies he
hoped to gain as a result of the concessions to regulators.
Kepler analyst O'Shea said he would be a surprised if
Universal materially changed its targets for the deal.
"It depends on what they have to sell, and what the final
market share threshold will be," he said.
A London-based equity analyst who declined to be named was
more prudent: "The more concessions they have to make, the fewer
synergies they will able to take out since the cuts will come
off a smaller base. It's just mechanical."