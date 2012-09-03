BRUSSELS Universal Music Group will win EU approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI with its offer to sell global rights to some of EMI's most valuable record labels and catalogues, two people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

EMI's seller, Citigroup Inc (C.N), had acquired EMI from buyout group Terra Firma - which had defaulted on loans owed to the investment bank - and the proposed deal will cement Universal's No.1 position in the European music industry.

Universal, owned by French group Vivendi SA (VIV.PA), proposed in July to meet anti-trust concerns by selling the bulk of Parlophone, one of EMI's most prized assets with star acts such as Coldplay and Queen, EMI Chief Executive Officer Roger Faxon told staff at the time.

Faxon's remarks confirmed an earlier Reuters story on the proposal, which does not include rights to The Beatles, one of the biggest-selling bands of all time.

The package of concessions also included the divestment of the Mute, Ensign and Chrysalis labels, as well as EMI Classics, Virgin Classics and EMI units in France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Norway. It also includes Universal brands Sanctuary, Co-Op and Universal's Greek unit.

That offer, which referred only to European rights, was made after the European Commission warned Universal its proposed deal would impede competition and that the combined group would need to cut its market share to below 40 percent.

Universal has since broadened the scope of the concessions after a market test by the Commission, which acts as EU competition regulator, showed rivals were not happy with the focus on EU rights, one of the people said.

"The scope of the concessions is likely to be global rather than limited to the EU," said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

GOOD DEAL

The European Commission declined comment. It has set a September 27 deadline for its decision. Universal and Vivendi also declined comment.

Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said last week the group still viewed the EMI buy as a good deal, even if it had to make significant concessions such as selling 40 to 60 percent of EMI's European catalogue to get the deal approved.

The EU executive allowed a Sony (6758.T) -led group to buy EMI's music publishing business in April after a pledge to sell the worldwide publishing rights of artists including Robbie Williams.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also examining the Universal-EMI deal. Competition regulators in Canada, Japan and New Zealand have cleared the takeover.

The combined group would include a vast library of current top-selling and legendary names including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Katy Perry and Pink Floyd.

Sources have told Reuters that interested buyers of EMI assets include BMG, the music publishing joint venture between German media group Bertelsmann and private equity group KKR, as well as Virgin Records founder Richard Branson and Sony Music.

(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Holmes)