BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters clarifies on news article "Cebu Landmasters Seeks To Double Land Bank"
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Universal Music Group will receive U.S. antitrust approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels without conditions on Friday, according to a source close to the transaction.
In Brussels, the European Commission gave Vivendi's Universal Music Group approval for the transaction but required asset sales worth about $350 million.
Once Universal wins approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, it will be able to close the deal.
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.