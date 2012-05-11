* Hearing likely to be held in the summer
* Universal says "confident of regulatory approval"
* Critics say deal would make Universal too powerful
WASHINGTON, May 11 A U.S. Senate antitrust
subcommittee is planning a hearing to discuss Universal Music
Group's plan to buy EMI's recorded music unit, a deal that would
bring the market share of the No. 1 music giant to 40 percent.
The Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, chaired by
retiring Senator Herb Kohl, will likely hold the hearing this
summer, a Senate staffer said on Friday.
Consumer advocates and industry rivals fear that combining
Vivendi S.A.-owned Universal and the EMI unit would
give the new entity too much power to raise prices.
Universal's stars include Lady Gaga and Rihanna while the
British label's library ranges from the Beatles and Pink Floyd
to Katy Perry and the British singer Conor Maynard.
The Federal Trade Commission and European regulators are
conducting antitrust reviews of the deal.
Congressional hearings have no formal power to affect
regulators' decisions.
The committee did not put out a witness list in announcing
the hearing, but chief executives from the merging parties
typically appear, along with supporters and critics of the deal.
Universal said in November that it would buy EMI's recorded
music unit from Citigroup for $1.9 billion.
Since the other portion of EMI, its licensing unit, is being
sold to Sony, the number of major record companies will
be brought down from four to three. European regulators approved
the Sony deal in April; the FTC has yet to weigh in.
Critics of the Universal deal say that the proposed
transaction would give the company too much pricing power and
could determine the fate of new digital outlets. These outlets
depend on Universal's willingness to license its catalog.
Supporters say that Universal has lost pricing power to
illegal music downloads and to major retailers like Amazon
, Wal-Mart and Apple.
Universal said in a statement that it welcomed the hearing
as a way to "answer any questions that the subcommittee may
have, address the facts and debunk myths."
"We remain confident of regulatory approval," a company
spokesman said in an emailed statement.