ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 Universal Music
said on Friday it expected EU regulators to set out their
concerns about its bid for EMI's recorded music business and
that it would work with them to get the deal cleared.
"A statement of objections is part of the European
Commission's usual due process when considering mergers and is
expected," Universal, which is owned by Vivendi, said
in a statement.
"When we receive the statement, we will prepare a detailed
response to the Commission which will address the concerns
outlined in this procedural document. We will continue to work
closely with the Commission and look forward to securing
regulatory clearance."
A senior EU Commission official said earlier on Friday that
regulators were preparing to list their concerns about the deal
in a "statement of objections" or charge sheet.
Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale
investigation into the bid, citing concerns about the combined
group's potential high market share and increased market power.