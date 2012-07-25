NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - A controversial proposal to invoke
eminent domain in some California municipalities to seize and
restructure underwater mortgages may be completely unnecessary,
analysts at RBS said on Wednesday, arguing that the actual data
shows that the rates of default in the region are mending on
their own.
"Even with homeowners still deeply underwater, the data
clearly shows that the existing system has dramatically slowed
the rate of which these homeowners default," wrote a team of MBS
researchers at RBS led by Scott Gimpel.
"Something is working, and the best approach for government
officials might be to simply let the system continue to mend
itself."
The data-driven analysis bolsters Wall Street's contention
that the proposed eminent-domain plan is both unconstitutional
and will only further harm the nascent recovery in housing.
San Francisco-based venture capital firm Mortgage Resolution
Partners (MRP) has drawn the ire of Wall Street recently with
its controversial plan to use the government's power of eminent
domain to seize mortgages in San Bernardino County and other
California municipalities from underwater borrowers and
refinance them through a government program.
The proposal targets borrowers who are still current on
their payments.
Investors in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
have been up in arms because the plan would diminish cashflows
from loans that are actually still performing.
MRP says that the plan will "stabilize local housing markets
and economies by keeping as many homeowners with underwater
mortgages in their homes as possible."
However, eminent domain has never been used in this way
before. Traditionally, the government invokes eminent domain for
public-use projects, such as seizing property in order to build
a road.
While Gimpel concedes that underwater loans default at a
substantially higher rate than loans with equity, he says that
the actual data for San Bernardino shows that the rate of future
default has substantially improved and continues to get better
each month.
According to RBS, at the peak of the crisis, over 12,000 San
Bernardino homeowners in private-label mortgage securitizations
defaulted over a 12-month period (April 2008 - April 2009). The
latest observed data shows that number dropping 79% to
approximately 2,500 homeowners.
Moreover, in November 2007, half of all underwater borrowers
in San Bernardino County defaulted within the following 12
months. By June 2011, even with 75% of homeowners still deeply
underwater, that same rate significantly declined to 13%, and
continues to improve each month.
Gimpel says that servicers of private-label residential
mortgage-backed securities are increasingly using alternatives
to foreclosure in order to liquidate the defaulted pipeline.
In San Bernardino today, only 56% of liquidations resulted
from REO sales, down from 88% four years ago, he said. Moreover,
the data shows that short sales are being offered more than ever
to San Bernardino homeowners.
"By observing actual historical data, current trends, and
the potential number of homeowners now expected to default,
local government officials need to decide whether invoking a
controversial approach such as eminent domain is actually
necessary," Gimpel wrote.
"We leave it to the reader to determine what the actual data
suggests."