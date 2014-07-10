BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
July 10 Emira Property Fund :
* Offering was oversubscribed, 22,222,222 new participatory interests were placed with qualifying investors at a price of 13.95 rand per PI, raising proceeds of 310 million rand for fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.