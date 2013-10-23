Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
DUBAI Oct 23 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 47 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, because of an increase in net interest income and lower provisions.
The bank posted a net profit of 920 million dirhams ($251 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 626 million dirhams a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average third-quarter profit of 772 million dirhams. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.