DUBAI Oct 23 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 47 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations, because of an increase in net interest income and lower provisions.

The bank posted a net profit of 920 million dirhams ($251 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 626 million dirhams a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average third-quarter profit of 772 million dirhams. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)