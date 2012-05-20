(Refiles to fix date)
DUBAI May 20 The United Arab Emirates will
settle defaulted loans owed by its citizens, up to 5 million
dirhams ($1.36 million) each, state news agency WAM said on
Sunday, in the second such move by the government this year.
The order from UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
al-Nahayan, will also extend to those who are in jail, pending
trial, or convicted over their outstanding debt. Citizens who
agreed installment payments with the courts will also see their
debt paid.
In January, Sheikh Khalifa made a similar order covering 2
billion dirhams of debt owed by citizens.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)