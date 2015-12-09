ABU DHABI Dec 9 Abu Dhabi Financial Group
(ADFG), which bought London's New Scotland Yard last December,
is looking at potential acquisitions in its home market over the
next year as lower oil prices depress asset valuations to
enticing levels.
The investment management firm, with $3.2 billion of assets
under management, will focus on identifying deals in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), chief executive Jassim Alseddiqi told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
"The UAE presents the highest risk-reward attraction at the
moment, compared to any other place in the world," he said.
"The pricing today for the UAE markets, whether it's real
estate, private equities, or public equities, is ... extremely
attractive compared to any other jurisdiction. So, we are
focusing right now our activities in the UAE."
The company is working on deals in the financial services
and real estate sectors, Alseddiqi said without elaborating.
ADFG, which has made significant investments abroad
including the development of a plot of land next to London's
Buckingham Palace, also wants to raise its stake in embattled
Dubai firm Gulf Navigation to 50 percent from 6
percent, subject to regulatory approval.
"We are in constant discussions with the regulators and will
just have to wait and see," Alseddiqi said, declining to
elaborate except to say his company had a track record of buying
distressed assets and turning them around.
Shipper Gulf Navigation has been battling with creditors for
more than two years after defaulting on loan payments.
Integrated Capital, a unit of ADFG, disclosed in August it had
built a 5.19 percent stake.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)