ABU DHABI Oct 17 Abu Dhabi's state-owned investment firm General Holding Corp (Senaat) invested 1.5 billion dirhams ($409 million) in the first half of the year, it said on Wednesday, and increased its assets under management by 7 percent from the end of last year to 25.4 billion dirhams.

Senaat earned a net profit of 942 million dirhams in the first half, up 22 percent on the same period last year, the company said in a statement. Revenues totalled 6.4 billion dirhams, up 12 percent.

Set up in 2004, Senaat owns eight companies in the industrial sector, two of which are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Senaat did not give a comparative figure for how much it invested in the first half of last year, but since its inception it has invested 13 billion dirhams with an average annual amount of 2.5 billion dirhams over the last five years, it said.

"Senaat has developed investment plans and strategies for the future that will ensure it continues to contribute to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economic base, boosting the role of non-oil industries in the local economy," chairman Hussain al Nowais said in the statement.

Senaat's investments include Emirates Steel, National Petroleum Construction Co, Dubai Cables, Arkan Industrial Materials, Agthia Group and aluminium extrusion producer Talex. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Greg Mahlich)