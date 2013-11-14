DUBAI Nov 14 Abu Dhabi's government said it would list its bonds on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in addition to the London Stock Exchange, in a step towards developing the emirate as an international financial centre.

The bonds have been listed in London since 2009. They were issued in 2009 in two tranches, each worth $1.5 billion. The first matures in 2014 and the second in 2019.