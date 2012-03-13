* Consolidation likely among state-linked firms as well as
private sector
* Unlisted property firms likely candidates as sector
struggles
* Abu Dhabi strategic review aimed at streamlining
operations
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 13 Abu Dhabi, the
oil-rich emirate that drives much of the United Arab Emirates'
growth, is poised for more consolidation as it streamlines
state-linked firms in the face of tougher property and economic
conditions.
The emirate, more staid than its glitzier neighbour Dubai
but as keen in the past on trophy property projects, is
realigning its strategy to reign in debt and building excesses.
Abu Dhabi's No. 1 and 2 developers announced merger talks
this week, in a union blessed by the government. Last month, the
emirate merged two tourism and culture arms into a single
authority.
"You may see some more mergers, acquisitions this year.
Efforts in this direction have begun," said one government
source in Abu Dhabi, declining to be identified. "Such deals may
happen in not only the government sector but even in the private
sector."
The possible merger of struggling Aldar Properties
and Sorouh Real Estate, unveiled on Sunday, is an
attempt to revive the emirate's oversupplied property market and
take some pressure off state investment firm Mubadala which owns
49 percent of Aldar.
The two firms said they will review a possible merger over
three months before reaching a decision. Any deal would likely
involve a share swap, bankers have said, diluting Mubadala's
stake. Abu Dhabi entities also own about 20 percent of Sorouh.
"It is a healthy sign and it is a beginning. We wish to see
more companies consolidate," said Jua'an Salem al-Daheri,
chairman of Abu Dhabi's department of municipal affairs and who
also sits on the board of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company,
sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
Speculation has swirled that the state-linked Tourism
Development Investment Company (TDIC), which plans offshoots of
the Louvre and Guggenheim museums in the UAE capital, may also
be merged with a suitable firm.
"That is a possibility and it makes sense to put it in the
same basket as Aldar and Sorouh who can focus on real estate
development," said a second Abu Dhabi industry source.
"There has been some overlap of functions and focus areas by
some of these companies."
MORE CANDIDATES
Other potential candidates for mergers in the property
sector are unlisted Al Qudra Real Estate, a subsidiary of Al
Qudra Holding, Manazel Real Estate and Hydra Properties, two
financial sector sources said.
Al Qudra denied the merger talk while the other two
companies declined to comment.
The consolidation moves come as prices slide in the
emirate's real estate sector which has not recovered from the
downturn seen after the 2008 global financial crisis. Property
firms have been forced to cancel projects and restructure their
huge pile of debt.
"In a boom environment you will get a mushrooming of
companies in any industry, but when that boom fades
consolidation has to happen and this is what we're now seeing
here," said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House head of asset
management for the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi itself has been on a year-long
strategic review of government departments to improve
accountability in the public sector. The emirate has also seen a
shake-up of top management in strategic firms.
On Monday, its Department of Municipal Affairs said it will
eliminate duplication by having one strategy for the three
municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the western region.
Earlier, each had its own strategy for projects, planning and
systems.
Getting the Aldar/Sorouh deal done may not be as easy as
issuing a simple state order.
Dubai, hit more deeply by the 2008 global economic crisis
and subsequent property collapse than Abu Dhabi, tried to
orchestrate consolidation in its real estate sector in 2009.
But the attempt to merge four local real estate companies --
Emaar Properties with Dubai Holding's Dubai
Properties, Sama Dubai and Tatweer -- failed after an Emaar
study questioned the economic feasibility of a tie-up.
"Abu Dhabi would think they can name a banker to do the
valuation and get the deal away, but its going to be a lot more
complex than that," said a Dubai-based banker of the
Aldar/Sorouh talks.
"Reaching a share swap deal will be very complicated and we
are really far from a merger here."
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon and Matt Smith in Dubai;
Editing by Amran Abocar)