* Consolidation likely among state-linked firms as well as private sector

* Unlisted property firms likely candidates as sector struggles

* Abu Dhabi strategic review aimed at streamlining operations

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, March 13 Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich emirate that drives much of the United Arab Emirates' growth, is poised for more consolidation as it streamlines state-linked firms in the face of tougher property and economic conditions.

The emirate, more staid than its glitzier neighbour Dubai but as keen in the past on trophy property projects, is realigning its strategy to reign in debt and building excesses.

Abu Dhabi's No. 1 and 2 developers announced merger talks this week, in a union blessed by the government. Last month, the emirate merged two tourism and culture arms into a single authority.

"You may see some more mergers, acquisitions this year. Efforts in this direction have begun," said one government source in Abu Dhabi, declining to be identified. "Such deals may happen in not only the government sector but even in the private sector."

The possible merger of struggling Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, unveiled on Sunday, is an attempt to revive the emirate's oversupplied property market and take some pressure off state investment firm Mubadala which owns 49 percent of Aldar.

The two firms said they will review a possible merger over three months before reaching a decision. Any deal would likely involve a share swap, bankers have said, diluting Mubadala's stake. Abu Dhabi entities also own about 20 percent of Sorouh.

"It is a healthy sign and it is a beginning. We wish to see more companies consolidate," said Jua'an Salem al-Daheri, chairman of Abu Dhabi's department of municipal affairs and who also sits on the board of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Speculation has swirled that the state-linked Tourism Development Investment Company (TDIC), which plans offshoots of the Louvre and Guggenheim museums in the UAE capital, may also be merged with a suitable firm.

"That is a possibility and it makes sense to put it in the same basket as Aldar and Sorouh who can focus on real estate development," said a second Abu Dhabi industry source.

"There has been some overlap of functions and focus areas by some of these companies."

MORE CANDIDATES

Other potential candidates for mergers in the property sector are unlisted Al Qudra Real Estate, a subsidiary of Al Qudra Holding, Manazel Real Estate and Hydra Properties, two financial sector sources said.

Al Qudra denied the merger talk while the other two companies declined to comment.

The consolidation moves come as prices slide in the emirate's real estate sector which has not recovered from the downturn seen after the 2008 global financial crisis. Property firms have been forced to cancel projects and restructure their huge pile of debt.

"In a boom environment you will get a mushrooming of companies in any industry, but when that boom fades consolidation has to happen and this is what we're now seeing here," said Shahid Hameed, Global Investment House head of asset management for the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi itself has been on a year-long strategic review of government departments to improve accountability in the public sector. The emirate has also seen a shake-up of top management in strategic firms.

On Monday, its Department of Municipal Affairs said it will eliminate duplication by having one strategy for the three municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the western region. Earlier, each had its own strategy for projects, planning and systems.

Getting the Aldar/Sorouh deal done may not be as easy as issuing a simple state order.

Dubai, hit more deeply by the 2008 global economic crisis and subsequent property collapse than Abu Dhabi, tried to orchestrate consolidation in its real estate sector in 2009.

But the attempt to merge four local real estate companies -- Emaar Properties with Dubai Holding's Dubai Properties, Sama Dubai and Tatweer -- failed after an Emaar study questioned the economic feasibility of a tie-up.

"Abu Dhabi would think they can name a banker to do the valuation and get the deal away, but its going to be a lot more complex than that," said a Dubai-based banker of the Aldar/Sorouh talks.

"Reaching a share swap deal will be very complicated and we are really far from a merger here." (Additional reporting by Praveen Menon and Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Amran Abocar)