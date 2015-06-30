By Andrew Torchia
| DUBAI, June 30
DUBAI, June 30 Abu Dhabi's new financial free
zone, which aims to become a top banking centre for the region,
took a step towards opening for business by issuing draft laws
covering fund management, market operations, information
disclosure and enforcement of its rules.
The drafts will be available for public comment over a
six-week period, and the zone plans to accept its first
applications for financial service operating licences by the end
of this year, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) said on Tuesday.
Because of Abu Dhabi's vast oil wealth, bankers think the
ADGM could eventually become a major player in the Middle East
and even compete in some areas with the fast-growing Dubai
International Financial Centre, 130 kilometres (80 miles) away.
It will have its own regulator, court system and tax
incentives to attract banks and companies from around the world.
Last year it hired Hector Sants, a former investment banker who
headed Britain's financial services regulator, to advise it.
The draft legislation would create a regulator with
extensive powers to make rules and investigate trading. The ADGM
plans to adopt European Union regulations known as EMIR for
clearing, reporting and limiting risks in over-the-counter trade
of derivatives.
The ADGM will consult with stakeholders on whether it should
have its own legislation to handle banking sector insolvencies,
it said.
The draft also includes steps to attract fund management
business to the ADGM by limiting costs and red tape; some types
of fund would not be required to have their financial statements
audited, if investors gave their consent.
In order to persuade companies to list in the ADGM, the
minimum free float requirement for share offers would be only
10-12 percent, in line with Singapore but much lower than the
European Union's 25 percent, the draft said.
In its initial announcement of its plan for the ADGM in
2013, the Abu Dhabi government said the zone would host various
types of bank, foreign exchange and commodity trading firms,
brokerages, pension and investment funds, Islamic financial
firms and many others. It also said the zone would fill a gap in
the global trading day between Tokyo and London.
Tuesday's statement suggested that initially, the ADGM would
have a more narrow focus. It said that at first, the zone would
be centred on private banking, wealth management and asset
management, while keeping the flexibility "to expand its
activities over time according to market demand".
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)