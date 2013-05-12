ABU DHABI May 12 Abu Dhabi's planned financial
zone will complement Dubai, which should benefit from a
deepening of financial markets in the United Arab Emirates, a
senior Abu Dhabi executive said on Sunday.
"It brings complementarity to Dubai and to the region
overall," Mahmood Ebraheem al Mahmood, chief executive and
chairman of ADS Holding, said of Abu Dhabi's plan.
In an interview, he noted that other successful financial
centres operated in close proximity, such as Tokyo and Osaka,
London-Frankfurt-Zurich, and New York and Chicago.
Early this month the Abu Dhabi government said it would set
up a full-service financial zone on an island near the city's
downtown. The zone would have its own administration and court
system to attract banks and other firms from around the world.
The announcement prompted speculation that because of its
oil wealth, Abu Dhabi could eventually become a major competitor
to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), currently
the Middle East's top financial centre. The DIFC is little more
than an hour's drive from Abu Dhabi.
Al Mahmood, who is also on the board of Abu Dhabi state
investment fund Mubadala, said ADS, a major,
privately owned financial firm based in Abu Dhabi, would
establish operations in the zone. He took part in preliminary
discussions with Abu Dhabi authorities planning the new
financial centre.
Business types that are likely to flourish in Abu Dhabi
include market-making, money markets, asset management,
commodities trading and prime brokerage services - activities
that currently lack sophistication and depth in Abu Dhabi, said
Al Mahmood.
"We are looking at opening a door of a new set of services
that wasn't here. If you open this door, there will only be more
traffic flow," he said.
Because of the presence of big Abu Dhabi investment firms
such as its sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority with estimated assets of $400-600 billion, Abu Dhabi
has traditionally been a centre for "buy side" financial
activity.
Now the emirate is providing an environment for sell-side
services to cater to the buy-side requirements of Abu Dhabi and
the region, Al Mahmood said. "The buy side is really going to
attract a lot of the sell side to come in," he said.
The private sector will be expected to take the leadership
in developing Abu Dhabi's financial zone, instead of leaving it
to the government to build the zone, he said. The zone is to be
launched in the fourth quarter of this year.
"Private sector players will make a big mistake if they
don't take advantage of that and try to invest there."
Meanwhile, ADS Securities, a unit of ADS Holding, plans to
expand to Singapore and Hong Kong to cater to its clients there
and take advantage of growth opportunities in emerging markets
in the vicinity of those two hubs, Al Mahmood said.
ADS offers trading in foreign exchange, bullion and precious
metals, derivates and fixed income, as well as investment
banking; it trades about $6 billion daily, a figure which could
more than quadruple in the next three years, Al Mahmood added.
