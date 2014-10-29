ABU DHABI Oct 29 Abu Dhabi's new financial free
zone said it had hired a veteran executive from Singapore to
head its regulatory body, its second senior appointment this
year and a step towards opening the zone for business as soon as
next year.
Richard Teng, most recently chief regulatory officer at the
Singapore Exchange, will be chief executive of the regulator at
the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), overseeing the development
and administration of the regulatory framework, the ADGM said in
a statement on Wednesday.
In May last year, Abu Dhabi outlined plans for a
full-service financial zone similar to that of neighbouring
Dubai, with its own administration, court system and tax
incentives to lure banks and companies from around the world.
The zone was originally due to be launched in the fourth
quarter of 2013 but that has not happened. A source familiar
with the matter told Reuters that the ADGM was now expected to
be launched in the first quarter of 2015.
In August last year, Abu Dhabi appointed Ahmed Ali al Sayegh
as chairman of the ADGM along with a board of directors. In
February this year it hired Jan Bladen, formerly chief operating
officer of the Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC)
regulator, as its executive adviser and programme leader.
"The senior appointments being made are some of the main
pieces in the puzzle to get things moving," the source said.
Establishing an efficient and respected regulatory
environment is key to developing a financial centre, bankers
say. Before working at the Singapore Exchange, Teng held posts
at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, including director of
its corporate finance division.
The ADGM seems likely to compete with the DIFC to some
degree in many areas; it has said it will host various types of
bank, foreign exchange and commodity trading firms, brokerages,
pension and investment funds.
While Dubai has big advantages as an established and
fast-growing centre, neighbouring Abu Dhabi may be a strong
competitor in the long run because of its oil wealth; its gross
domestic product is more than twice Dubai's.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)