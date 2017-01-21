BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
ABU DHABI Jan 21 Abu Dhabi's government on Saturday merged two of its top investment funds, Mubadala Development Co and International Petroleum Investment Co, to strengthen their financial clout in an era of low oil prices.
The new fund, Mubadala Investment Co, will be run by chief executive Khaldoon al-Mubarak, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported, adding that a board had been appointed.
The merged fund will have assets worth around $125 billion, based on valuations at the end of 2015, officials said. The government originally announced in June last year that it planned the merger. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Stanley Carvalho and Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.