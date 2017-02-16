DUBAI Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state
investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest
funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Mubadala Investment Co is being formed through a merger of
Mubadala Development Co and International Petroleum Investment
Co, which own corporate stakes in the energy industry and other
sectors in the United Arab Emirates and around the world.
The company will help to diversify the Abu Dhabi economy
beyond oil through strategic investments at home and abroad,
Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak said in a statement.
The new firm's total assets of about $125 billion, based on
valuations at the end of 2015, will make it the world's 14th
largest sovereign fund, according to data from the Sovereign
Wealth Fund Institute.
Mubarak said the fund will have four investment platforms -
petroleum and petrochemicals, alternative investments and
infrastructure, technology, manufacturing and mining, and
aerospace, information and communications technology and
renewables.
