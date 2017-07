ABU DHABI, July 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday said it has appointed a financial industry veteran of 25 years as market development advisor.

Henri Bergstrom has joined ADX to improve the strategic plan of the market, a statement from the exchange said.

Berstrom was previously chairman of the board of Nasdaq OMX Armenia Exchange. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho)