March 11 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre
released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf
Arab emirate on Wednesday, showing inflation dropping from its
January level, which was the highest since at least January
2009.
ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/15 01/15 02/14
pct change month/month -0.2 0.9 0.2
pct change year/year 4.6 5.0 2.6
NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for nearly 38
percent of the consumer basket, jumped 11.0 percent from a year
earlier in February.
Food and beverage costs, which account for just over 16
percent, fell 0.7 percent year-on-year.
