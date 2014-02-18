BRIEF-Zymeworks prices IPO of 4.5 mln common shares at $13/shr
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 4.5 million common shares at a price to public of U.S.$13.00 per share
Feb 18 Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Tuesday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 01/14 12/13 01/13 pct change month/month 0.1 0.1 0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 2.2 1.2 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 38 percent of consumer expenses, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year. Last November, Abu Dhabi scrapped a 5 percent cap on annual rent increases, opening up a property sector where many tenants were paying below-market rents. Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would rise to 2.5 percent in 2014 and 2.7 percent in 2015, from 1.1 percent in 2013.
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million shares of its class A common stock at a price to public of $15.00 per share