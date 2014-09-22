DUBAI, Sept 22 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is in discussions with four companies about listing on the bourse, with two potentially happening before the end of the year, ADX Chief Executive Rashed al-Baloush said on Monday.

He did not say which companies the bourse was in talks with. He made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of an investment event in Dubai.

Baloushi added that, in general, the exchange was focussing on attracting firms from four sectors of the economy - retail, education, healthcare and petrochemicals - as these were under-represented on the bourse. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas)