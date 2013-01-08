ABU DHABI Jan 8 Abu Dhabi's Tourism Development
Investment Co (TDIC) is about to award the main contract, worth
over 2 billion dirhams ($545 million), to build a branch of
France's Louvre museum in the emirate, a source familiar with
the plan told Reuters.
"The contractor has been selected. The contract is over 2
billion dirhams," the source told Reuters late on Monday, asking
not to be named as the matter has not yet been made public.
The source declined to name the contractor, but said the
award was expected to be announced on Tuesday.
State-owned TDIC obtained approval from the emirate's
executive council last year to proceed with building three
iconic museums; the other two are the Guggenheim and the Zayed
National Museum.
The plans are a major part of Abu Dhabi's drive to develop
itself as a top tourism destination and diversify its economy
beyond oil.
The museums are among a number of projects that were
postponed as the wealthy emirate reviewed its economic condition
last year in the wake of the global financial crisis; following
the review, some projects are proceeding once again, but at a
more conservative pace.
The Louvre is now due to be completed in 2015, the
Guggenheim in 2017 and the Zayed National Museum in 2016.
Originally, they were to be built between 2013 and 2014.
