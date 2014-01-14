ABU DHABI Jan 14 Foreigners can own property in
Abu Dhabi on a freehold basis in designated investment zones,
the emirate announced on Tuesday, seeking to attract more
investors to its real estate sector.
Residential units in the zones will be registered under Abu
Dhabi's freehold law, with property ownership deeds issued to
investors, a statement from the Abu Dhabi Municipality said.
Previously, foreign investors in Abu Dhabi property were
generally limited to leasehold arrangements with 99-year leases.
The brief statement did not give details of the freehold
arrangement or explain exactly how it differed from other
property rights in Abu Dhabi, or from freehold rights abroad.
Officials could not be contacted on Tuesday to elaborate on the
statement.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, has
designated areas for property investment by foreigners. Some of
the zones are being developed by majority state-owned Aldar
Properties, the largest developer in the emirate.
"This marks the launch of a very important phase in the
development of the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, a phase
which presents us with new opportunities for growth and
development offered by Abu Dhabi's economy," Abubaker Seddiq al
Khoori, chairman of Aldar, said in the statement.
"We believe in Aldar Properties that attracting long-term
foreign investors will bring great benefits to Abu Dhabi in
particular and to the UAE in general so that we can continue our
path of construction and development."
Abu Dhabi has been trying to boost its residential property
market through regulation and other steps for the past couple of
years, after its property sector was hit hard during the global
economic slump of 2008-09.
In 2012, Abu Dhabi pressed public sector employees living
outside the emirate to relocate within its borders. Last
November, Abu Dhabi scrapped a 5 percent cap on annual rent
increases.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Andrew Torchia)