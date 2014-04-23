By Regan Doherty
ABU DHABI, April 23 Abu Dhabi remains far from
entering a boom-and-bust cycle in its real estate market even
though property prices in the wealthy emirate are rising
sharply, executives said at a major industry fair.
Selling prices for residential units in Abu Dhabi rose an
average 27 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of
this year, according to consultants JLL. Rents were up 11.5
percent.
Both Abu Dhabi and neighbouring Dubai suffered property
price plunges of 50 percent or more as bubbles in their markets
burst between 2008 and 2010, so the latest upswing has raised
the possibility of them overheating again.
That risk was largely dismissed at this week's Cityscape
property exhibition in Abu Dhabi, however. Industry executives
said the local market had room to rise further without becoming
overstretched, and that it had not become as frenzied as Dubai,
where some prices have returned to near their pre-crisis peaks
and a pull-back looks possible as soon as next year.
"I think the market has still got some way to go in terms of
growth. Values have remained very stable for a considerable
amount of time," Paul Maisfield, chief executive officer of real
estate management firm MPM Properties, said of Abu Dhabi.
"It's only in 2013 that prices started to appreciate. We're
seeing that extend into Q1. Prices will continue to grow
throughout this year."
He added, "There's some way to go before we reach the top of
the market. And there is still a sizeable gap between prime Abu
Dhabi and prime Dubai. This will allow for future price growth
(in Abu Dhabi) in the next 12 months."
SPECULATION
Average prices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are not far apart;
according to an estimate by JLL earlier this year, average
apartment prices were 1,190 dirhams ($325) per square foot in
Abu Dhabi, only marginally below 1,220 dirhams in Dubai.
However, parts of the Dubai market, which began rebounding
in late 2011, have seen more wild swings than Abu Dhabi. There
has been a much bigger influx of foreign money, some of it
highly speculative.
By contrast, the Abu Dhabi property market's recovery has
been triggered largely by local government regulatory steps to
stimulate demand, including a decree depriving Abu Dhabi public
sector employees of their housing allowances if they do not live
within the emirate's borders.
Last November, Abu Dhabi scrapped a 5 percent cap on annual
rent increases. This made investment in property more
attractive; since then, landlords have hiked rents by as much as
50 percent in some cases.
"I think we are on the cusp of a recovery. The recovery has
extended into a slightly more sustainable increase in value. I
wouldn't term it a boom. I think that will come as more supply
comes into the market," said Gurjit Singh, chief development
officer at Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest
developer.
"Over the next 24 months or so we'll probably see an
increase in both rents and prices. Rents and prices are both
increasing, and prices are increasing faster than rents."
Abu Dhabi's real economy is growing strongly, with gross
domestic product officially forecast to grow 6.7 percent this
year after 7.4 percent in 2013 - rates at least one or two
percentage points faster than Dubai.
"I don't think people are worried about a bubble. This year
there's positivism in the market, but also maturity in the
market. You don't have people coming in wanting to buy 10 units,
as in the past. There is demand, and it's being driven by growth
in the economy and number of jobs," said Aldar chairman Abubaker
Seddiq Al Khoori.
"We have seen lots of changes and regulations coming into
the market. Today we have more experienced people, developers
and investors, more stringent regulation when it comes to
registration and mortgages."
Maisfield noted that Aldar was now introducing resale
restrictions to deter excessive speculation. For example, buyers
must pay 50 percent of a property's value before they can sell
it on.
"Whether other developers will bring in such controls
remains to be seen," Maisfield said.
Some other steps to prevent the property market from
overheating affect the entire industry; last year the central
bank imposed caps on mortgage lending for home purchases.
