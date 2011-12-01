DUBAI Dec 1 A pro-democracy blogger who
was jailed for insulting UAE leaders, then pardoned and released
hours later, on Thursday vowed to go on with his campaign work,
sounding a rare note of defiance in the Gulf Arab oil state.
Nasser bin Ghaith was one of five arrested in April on
charges of disrupting public order and calling for protests.
They were sentenced to up to three years in prison on Sunday
and pardoned one day later along with more than 550 others given
amnesty ahead of the UAE's national holiday.
The UAE, the world's third biggest oil exporter, has not
seen the kind of protests that have rocked Tunisia, Egypt,
Libya, Yemen, Bahrain and Syria, partly thanks to its generous
cradle-to-grave welfare system.
But the case of bin Ghaith and his colleagues has been seen
as a gauge of how the state, which allows no political parties,
responds to political dissent.
Bin Ghaith told Reuters in an interview he was still amazed
at how they were treated for criticising the government's moves
to raise social spending in a bid to prevent the eruption of
popular unrest.
"We haven't done anything against any law or rule and not
even anything that constitutes a moral or legal breach," said
the lecturer at the Abu Dhabi branch of France's Sorbonne
University.
"I never thought I would go through this experience and see
the dark side of the country ... To stop what I do in the field
of human rights, in defending personal freedoms and pushing for
political reforms, I think that will be a step back in my love
for my country."
The activists' unusually bold criticism of the
Western-allied state's political system on UAE websites was a
rare example of public protest.
Fellow blogger Ahmed Mansoor was back with his family on
Thursday, celebrating the public holiday marking the 40th
anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.
"We were hoping that instead of a pardon we would get a fair
trail ... It would have been a victory not just for us but for
the country as a whole," he said.
He was surrounded by his sons who wore pins depicting the
image of the UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan
and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan.
