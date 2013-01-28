RPT-How PPG lost its $29.5 bln bet on Dulux paint
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
DUBAI Jan 28 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates' third largest lender by market value, has picked five banks for a conventional bond issue, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The lender has chosen itself, JP Morgan Chase, ING , Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered to arrange the offering, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
* Outstanding debt near $4 bln (Adds details from statement, context)