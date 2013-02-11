DUBAI Feb 11 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
has mandated joint lead arrangers for a possible
benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond, the company said in a
statement to the bourse on Monday.
The lender has picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan
Chase, ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and RBS as lead managers and bookrunners for
the possible deal, the statement said.
Benchmark-sized is typically at least $500 million. The
deal, which is subject to market conditions, may include senior
and subordinated tranches, the statement said.
No further details were given.
Last month, Reuters reported that ADCB had mandated banks
for a possible bond issue in the near future.