BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
DUBAI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by market value, plans to begin investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond on Feb. 18, arranging banks said on Thursday.
The UAE lender said earlier this week it had mandated lead arrangers for the issue, which would be benchmark-sized, understood to mean at least $500 million.
Roadshows, which begin in Geneva, Switzerland, will also take place in London and Hong Kong, before concluding in Singapore on Feb 25, according to the roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.
The deal, which is subject to market conditions, may include senior and subordinated tranches, the lender said.
ADCB has picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase , ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS as lead managers and bookrunners for the possible deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.