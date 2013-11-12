DUBAI Nov 12 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank will sell on Tuesday a $500 million floating rate note due January 2017, a document from lead managers said.

The transaction will price at 130 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate (Libor), 5 bps tighter than guidance announced earlier in the day.

Leads said in an update at around 1215 GMT that investors had submitted bids worth more than $900 million for the deal.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Standard Chartered are the arrangers of the offering, the bank's first public debt sale since a $300 million subordinated bond completed in May. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)