DUBAI Nov 12 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
will sell on Tuesday a $500 million floating rate note
due January 2017, a document from lead managers said.
The transaction will price at 130 basis points over the
three-month London interbank offered rate (Libor), 5 bps tighter
than guidance announced earlier in the day.
Leads said in an update at around 1215 GMT that investors
had submitted bids worth more than $900 million for the deal.
Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase and
Standard Chartered are the arrangers of the offering,
the bank's first public debt sale since a $300 million
subordinated bond completed in May.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Writing by David French;
Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)