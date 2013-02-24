DUBAI Feb 24 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
will issue a two-tranche bond, which includes one
portion that will be used to boost its capital ratios, the bank
said in a statement on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by market
value will issue a benchmark-sized five-year bond and also a
ten-year subordinated deal which will enhance the bank's Tier 2,
or supplementary capital.
Benchmark-sized bond is typically at least $500 million.
The dollar-denominated transaction will be launched "in the
near future subject to market conditions," the statement added.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates will this year aim to
repay Tier 2 capital placed with them at the height of the
global financial crisis, with some turning to the bond market to
avoid servicing expensive debt and risking a sudden 'capital
cliff' later on.
ADCB is due to conclude fixed income investor meetings in
Singapore on Monday, having already completed roadshows in
Switzerland, London and Hong Kong.
The bank picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase
, ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
RBS to arrange the meetings and as lead managers for a
potential bond.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)