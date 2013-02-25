DUBAI Feb 25 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
has released early price guidance for a two-part bond
offering, arranging banks said on Monday, with final pricing
expected this week.
Guidance for a benchmark-sized 5-year senior unsecured bond
was issued at 180 basis points over midswaps, while early price
talk for a benchmark 10-year subordinated Tier 2 issue was
released in the high 200 bps over midswaps area.
Benchmark-sized is typically understood to mean at least
$500 million.
The bank has picked itself, Barclays Plc, ING
, JP Morgan Chase & Co, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and RBS as joint bookrunners on the
deal.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)