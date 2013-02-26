(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MILAN, Feb 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has refined guidance on its senior/subordinated dual-tranche offering.

The lender has tightened guidance on its five-year senior note to 175 bps area over midswaps from the initial 180 bps area over and set guidance of 275 bps area over midswaps for its 10-year Tier 2 tranche from early indications of high 200s over.

ADCB's senior ratings are A from S&P and A+ from Fitch. The sub note is likely to have an A-/A rating. Both notes will be of benchmark size and the deal will be this week's business. ADCB, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, NBAD and RBS are the leads. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)