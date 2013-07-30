DUBAI, July 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
(ADCB) reported a 25 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The United Arab Emirates' third-largest lender by market
value, posted a net profit of 917 million dirhams ($249.7
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
That compares with 733 million dirhams in the prior-year period,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average
second-quarter profit of 783.7 million dirhams for the second
quarter.
Banks in the Gulf state are reporting strong improvement in
the second-quarter thanks to an economic recovery and lower
provisioning for exposure to state-linked entities. Dubai's
biggest bank Emirates NBD beat expectations with a 50
percent jump in profit last week.
ADCB said net profit for the first half of the year rose 17
percent to 1.82 billion dirhams on the back of a strong rise in
interest and non-interest income.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)