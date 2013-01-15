DUBAI Jan 15 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, named Gregory Eckersley as the head of its equities division that invests directly into global stocks, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eckersley, who will head up ADIA's internal equities division in his new role, joins from 1770 Capital Partners, a firm he helped co-found in 2011 which focuses on energy, mining and commodities. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at AllianceBernstein, including five where he managed its Global and large cap growth equity portfolios.

The appointment is the latest senior hire for ADIA, having named Colm Lanigan to head principal investments at its private equities department in October and Christophe Florin to head its emerging markets private equity team in May.

The fund also has an external equities division which invests through outside funds. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)