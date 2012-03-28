DUBAI, March 28 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, has appointed Eduardo Favrin as head of Latin America in its latest move to strengthen its emerging markets platform.

Favrin, based in Abu Dhabi, will lead a team of senior portfolio managers and be responsible for developing strategy, managing risk and overseeing management of Latin America-focused investment portfolios in ADIA's internal equities department, the fund said in a statement.

The internal equities unit invests directly into global equity markets, rather than go through external fund managers.

With over 24 years of asset management experience, Favrin will report to Mohamed Al Khoori, executive director, at the Internal Equities Department.

He joins ADIA from HSBC Global Asset Management in Brazil, where he headed a team managing an equities portfolio of $2.6 billion. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)