EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ABU DHABI Aug 28 The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, said on Wednesday it had appointed Suresh Sadasivan as head of its internal equities department for Asia excluding Japan.
Sadasivan will be responsible for developing strategy, managing risk and overseeing management of investment portfolios focused on that region for ADIA, a company statement said.
He joins ADIA from Legal & General Investment Management, where he was head of Asia-Pacific equities since 2011. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has